Lincoln Riley claims that no players from Oklahoma were “taken” by him.

Lincoln Riley claims he did not “take” any Oklahoma players.

Lincoln Riley, the head coach of the University of Southern California, does not believe he “took” any players from Oklahoma.

Riley’s departure from Oklahoma prompted some of the program’s best players to enter the transfer portal and join him in Southern California.

Caleb Williams, the top transfer player in the portal, was one of them recently.

He started almost every game last season and threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Riley stated on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, “We didn’t take players from Oklahoma.”

“We used the transfer portal to find players.”

Those players and their families had to choose between staying at that university and entering a portal where they could be recruited by anyone.”

Lincoln Riley Says He Didn’t “Take” Any Players From Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley Says He Didn’t “Take” Any Players From Oklahoma

#USC‘s Lincoln Riley on The Herd today: “We didn’t take players from Oklahoma. We took players from the transfer portal. Those players and their families had to make a decision to stay at that university … or to enter the portal where they could be recruited by anybody …” — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) February 8, 2022

I justify things when I’m guilty as well, it’s okay. https://t.co/uykbT8J700 — Morgan (@MorganLeClair32) February 8, 2022

So glad we get to witness Lincoln Riley’s villain origin story. This due doesn’t just kind of suck. https://t.co/rpsBcuKx8e — Viva the Matadors (@vivathematadors) February 8, 2022

That’s certainly one way to look at it. https://t.co/vi4GNtYvph — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) February 8, 2022