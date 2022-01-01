Lincoln Riley explains why he left Oklahoma for the University of Southern California.

Lincoln Riley took over as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners program in 2017 after being named as Bob Stoops’ replacement.

The first-time head coach in Norman compiled a 55-10 record in five seasons, no doubt amassing many fond memories along the way.

Riley’s time with the Sooners, however, came to an end earlier this season.

The 38-year-old program director took a new head coaching job with the USC Trojans in late November.

While both USC and Oklahoma are attractive job opportunities, fans and analysts from all over college football questioned why Riley would leave his secure situation in Norman.

The former Sooners coach answered those questions on ESPN College GameDay on Saturday morning.

Riley explained, “I’m not sure I can describe how difficult it was.”

“The hard part was letting go of the people you care about, the relationships, and all the wonderful memories.”

“This was the best decision I could make for my family and myself.”

It was the ideal location at the ideal time.

That part of it, I had no reservations about… This was simply too good to pass up.”

