Lincoln Riley is said to have made a significant hire at USC.

Lincoln Riley has found the offensive coordinator he intends to bring to Hollywood with him.

Riley is expected to hire Texas A&M assistant Josh Henson as USC’s offensive coordinator, according to reports.

Adam Rittenberg, an ESPN college football reporter, was one of the first to report on the story.

Josh Henson, who will also coach the Trojans’ offensive line, will be offensive coordinator at USC, according to Rittenberg.

“Henson, who was the offensive coordinator at Missouri from 2013 to 2015, has gotten a nice promotion.”

