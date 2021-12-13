Lincoln Riley Makes Major Staff Changes at USC, according to a report

Lincoln Riley Makes Major Staff Changes at USC, According to Report

Lincoln Riley’s team at USC is getting closer to being fully assembled.

Donte Williams, the interim head coach, is expected to be retained by Riley.

After USC’s second game of the season, he took over for Clay Helton.

Williams’ exact role on Riley’s team is unknown.

Williams guided the Trojans to a 4-8 record despite significant struggles on both sides of the ball.

The program continued to spin in the opposite direction, and it was yet another season lost.

With Riley now in charge, the Trojans appear to be on the verge of returning to contention, much like they were under Pete Carroll.

Riley coached Oklahoma for five seasons prior to joining the USC staff.

The Sooners won nine games or more in each season, and he led them to the College Football Playoff three times.

Riley already has Dennis Simmons, Alex Grinch, Bennie Wylie, and Clarke Stroud on his team because they were all in Norman with him.

Roy Manning, Brian Odom, and Jamar Cain, who were all with him at Oklahoma, recently joined USC.

Riley must have his staff in place with Early National Signing Day just a few days away.

Report: Lincoln Riley Makes Big Decision On USC Staff

Report: Lincoln Riley Makes Big Decision On USC Staff