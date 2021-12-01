Lincoln Riley’s departure from Oklahoma elicits a response from Bob Stoops.

Lincoln Riley’s departure from Oklahoma elicits a reaction from Bob Stoops.

Following Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure from Norman, legendary Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops came out of retirement to serve as the Sooners’ interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Riley joined Stoops’ Oklahoma coaching staff in 2015 as the offensive coordinator.

Stoops played a key role in selecting Riley as the longtime head coach’s successor after he stepped down in 2017.

Stoops was asked about his feelings about Riley’s departure from the program during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I’m not big on publicly expressing my feelings or thoughts on any of that,” Stoops said.

“Are you disappointed? Of course you are.

The rest is up to Lincoln and me.

This is exactly how it ought to be.

That sort of thing doesn’t appeal to me.”

Lincoln Riley’s departure from Oklahoma elicits a reaction from Bob Stoops.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https