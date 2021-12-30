Lindelof is isolating himself on the third floor of his house as his wife, a Manchester United player, cancels their New Year’s Eve party after hiring a private chef.

Lindelof is isolating himself on the third floor of his house as his wife, a Manchester United player, cancels a New Year’s Eve party after hiring a private chef.

VICTOR LINDELOF will ring in the New Year alone after his wife Maja Nilsson revealed that he has been relegated to a separate floor of their home.

The 27-year-old Sweden captain tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, just days after receiving a heart monitor following a health scare during the game against Norwich.

The Lindelof family has had a difficult holiday season, with Francis, the youngest son, also spending time in the hospital after contracting viral meningitis.

Maja has now revealed that their glitzy New Year’s Eve party has been canceled, owing to Lindelof’s isolation on the third floor of their home.

On Wednesday, the United defender gave a positive update on his health, saying he hoped to be back in action soon.

“We are okay!” Maja wrote, giving her own update on the Lindelof household.

“Victor is upstairs isolating himself, while I and the kids are downstairs in the garden.”

“I’m so far negative, but I’m taking tests on a regular basis.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“I’m just hoping I don’t get it, let alone the kids!”

“Thank you for inquiring!” says the narrator.

Despite being two floors up, Maja confirmed that she could still hear her husband ‘playing PlayStation and shouting.’

Unfortunately, the family’s plans for New Year’s Eve were shattered.

“I guess this will be my NYE outfit,” Maja captioned a photo of herself wearing a woollen jacket, yoga pants, and wellies.

“For New Year’s Eve, we were supposed to throw a party with all of our friends, and I bought everything from disco lights to a chef and at least 50 helium balloons…

“I’m sure [eldest son]Ted Louie will have a great time.”

“I just want to check in real quick and say thank you for all your messages in the past couple of weeks,” Lindelof said in a short video message on Instagram.

“Thank you so much for that. I really appreciate it.”

“Right now, I’m just at home, feeling fine, and hoping to be back with the guys soon.”

“Thank you again for everything; I hope you had a wonderful Christmas and a wonderful New Year, and please stay safe.”

Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire are set to start in Lindelof’s absence in United’s match against Burnley on Thursday night.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.