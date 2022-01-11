Lino Da Cruz Sousa, 16, joins Arsenal from West Brom as Mikel Arteta completes his first January transfer.

Mikel Arteta completes his first January transfer by signing Lino Da Cruz Sousa, a 16-year-old wonderkid from West Brom.

ARSENAL is making preparations for the future by bringing in teenager Lino Da Cruz Sousa.

The 16-year-old was a member of West Brom’s youth system, having played two years above his age group in the U18s.

And the left-back, who is half-Brazilian, has already played for England at a young age.

“Lino’s an athletic full-back, reads the game well, has a lovely left foot,” West Brom coach Peter Gilbert previously said of the teen.

“It’s not often that a 16-year-old plays an entire season with the 18s, but that’s a testament to his talent.”

Arsenal academy head Per Mertesacker reportedly requested reinforcements on the left flank, according to Football.London.

Sousa, a fullback who can also play in midfield, fits the bill.

A number of Premier League clubs were interested in his close control and dribbling ability.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have won the race for his signature in their first transaction of the month.

Mikel Arteta, the club’s manager, will be hoping to bring in more new faces in the current transfer window, with a leading striker being his top priority.

Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

However, Arteta will have to compete with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur and league leaders Manchester City for the 21-year-old’s signature.

