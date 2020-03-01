Linssen about PEC penalty: “Referees, what are we doing?” | NOW

Vitesse captain Bryan Linssen is unaware that his team was penalized in the final phase against PEC Zwolle. Referee Allard Lindhout put the ball on the spot after defender Eli Dasa unluckily got the ball against his arm.

“Referees, what are we doing? Please,” Linssen muttered on Saturday FOX Sports. “I also make a lot of mistakes, but if I make a mistake I don’t get the chance to fix it right away. And they can watch it through 24 cameras and still don’t see it.”

PEC was penalized in the final phase with a 2-2 score after the sliding Dasa received a cross from Pelle Clement against his arm. Lindhout immediately pointed to the dot and there was no reason for video arbitrator Erwin Blank to intervene. Linssen did not understand this.

“Please, boys,” the wing attacker regretted, referring to a similar situation last week that was not penalized. “Last week against PSV there was a hands-on moment. Someone who is blind had seen that. And now this.”

Disappointment at Vitesse after the defeat. (Photo: Pro Shots)

“Crazy about what happened in injury time”

The penalty, used by Reza Ghoochannejhad, was the start of a crazy final phase. Two minutes later, Oussama brought Tannane Vitesse alongside again, after which Pelle Clement gave the home team the goal through the hands of goalkeeper Remko Pasveer.

“It was crazy what happened in injury time,” Linssen looked back. “At one point we were looking for gold on both sides and we thought we had found silver with a tie, but at the very last moment they found gold.”

At half-time, Vitesse led 1-2 in Zwolle, but gave the lead off in the second half. Linssen believes that the people of Arnhem have called the defeat mainly over themselves.

“We were in front of 2-1 and there was nothing wrong with it, but out of the blue we went backwards. That is why we shouted over ourselves, that’s just a shame. We had to come here as Vitesse for the 3-1 go and not want to guard the 2-1. We also have the qualities for that, “he concluded.

