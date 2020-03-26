Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola both donate 1 MILLION EUROS to fight coronavirus outbreak in Spain

Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have each donated one million euros ($1.08 million) to help combat the coronavirus outbreak in Spain.

The Argentine international player sent money to Hospital Clinic, a public hospital in Barcelona which, along with treating patients infected with Covid-19, also researches the dangerous virus.

“Leo Messi made a donation to the clinic to fight the coronavirus,” Hospital Clinic wrote on Twitter. “Thank you very much, Leo, for your commitment and your support.“

El #CLíNIC ha recibido una donación de Leo Messi para hacer frente a la #Covid19. Este donativo se dedicará, entre otras cosas, a la investigación y a la adquisición de equipos de respiración asistida, utilizados para atender a los pacientes más graves.👉https://t.co/Yluq502vocpic.twitter.com/NAxZbU3Z3I — Hospital CLÍNIC (@hospitalclinic) March 25, 2020

Former Barcelona player and Manchester City manager Guardiola made his contribution to the fight against the deadly virus with an impressive donation to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation, which aims to purchase and produce medical equipment that is currently lacking in Spain.

“Pep Guardiola has made a donation of one million euros to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

Spain is the second-worst affected European country after Italy, with 2,696 deaths and almost 40,000 positive cases.

Catalonia, the homeland of Guardiola and the place where Messi has lived since joining Barca at the age of 13, is one of the worst-hit regions of Spain.