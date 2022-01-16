Lionel Messi could make a sensational Barcelona return from PSG, despite his wife’s dissatisfaction with life in France.

‘With his wife not enjoying life in France,’ Lionel Messi could make a sensational return to Barcelona from PSG.

According to sensational reports, Lionel Messi could make a dramatic transfer return to Barcelona because his wife is ‘not enjoying life in France.’

The Argentine superstar, 34, only left the Nou Camp last summer due to the club’s financial difficulties.

But, halfway through his first season with Paris Saint-Germain, rumors of his departure are already circulating.

Antonela Roccuzzo has reportedly told her husband that she is unhappy in Paris and is pressuring him to return to Catalonia, according to El Nacional.

The family, which includes sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, is struggling to learn French and misses their friends in Barcelona, while Antonela is suffering from shopping withdrawals.

To make matters worse, the weather in Paris is far worse than in Castelldefels, where they previously resided.

“We talk every day, we always try to avoid expectations because we are players and we know how we have to act in those moments,” Luis Suarez, now with Atletico Madrid, said in December. “We talk about the games, about the family.”

“He told me that he has a lot of trouble playing in the snow and in the cold.”

“Of course, you’ll have to get used to the cold.”

Messi’s misery has not been limited to his off-the-field life.

Messi has only scored one Ligue 1 goal this season under Mauricio Pochettino, despite playing alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Xavi and Dani Alves are also trying to persuade the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to return to the Nou Camp, according to the report.

His PSG contract, on the other hand, runs until 2023.

And it may be impossible to reach an agreement before then, especially after the bitter feud between Messi’s father, Jorge, and Barcelona president Joan Laporta last summer.

Due to their massive debts, Barcelona insisted they couldn’t sign Messi to a new contract, even if he took a massive pay cut.

However, the club has made several acquisitions since then, including paying up to £55 million for Ferran Torres.

