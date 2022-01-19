Lionel Messi has been left out of Argentina’s squad to face Chile and Colombia as he recovers from his Covid battle.

As he recovers from Covid, LIONEL MESSI has been left out of Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

The 34-year-old PSG player revealed last week that he had ‘almost recovered’ after contracting coronavirus over the holidays.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, on the other hand, has decided not to risk Messi in the upcoming crunch matches, instead opting for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and River Plate’s Julian Alvarez.

Messi is unlikely to return to action until at least February, according to reports.

The legendary forward and his family returned to Argentina for the holidays and New Year’s celebrations.

Messi, however, confirmed to fans that he had received a positive Covid test shortly after attending a concert in Rosario.

Following a negative result, he was able to return to Paris this month.

Messi, on the other hand, has yet to play for the French champions in 2022.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Last week, he admitted that getting 100 percent match fit was taking ‘longer than expected.’

“Good afternoon,” Messi wrote on Instagram to his followers.

As you are aware, I had Covid, and I wanted to express my gratitude for all of the messages I received, as well as to inform you that my recovery took longer than I anticipated.

“However, I am almost back to full strength and am eager to get back on the field.”

“These days, I’ve been training to give it my all.

“This year’s challenges are going to be fantastic, and I hope we’ll be able to meet up again soon.”

“Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Dani Alves has pleaded with Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona following reports linking the Argentine with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, according to SunSport, Messi is unlikely to leave Ligue 1 this summer.

“Messi is the best player in the history of football,” Alves declared.

It’s strange not to see him, not to have him in the squad.

“Sometimes things don’t go as planned.

I’ve already informed him that he will not be in a better situation than this.

“When I left, he said the same thing.

It would be ideal if Messi finished his career in Barcelona.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.