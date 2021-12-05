‘Lionel Messi has been ordered to DEMOLISH a £26 million Barcelona hotel because the 77-bedroom structure does not meet city standards,’ according to reports.

‘Lionel Messi has been ordered to DEMOLISH a £26 million Barcelona hotel because the 77-room structure does not meet city standards,’ according to reports.

On Monday, the Argentine legend of Paris Saint-Germain was ecstatic after winning the Ballon d’Or for the record-breaking seventh time.

Now, the striker’s £650,000-a-week salary could be jeopardized after his 77-room hotel was found not to meet city standards.

Messi’s four-star hotel, the ‘MiM Sitges,’ is close to the private estate where he lived during his time in Barcelona and was one of his favorite places to visit.

A court order to demolish the building is currently pending, according to El Confidencial.

They even approached Messi’s camp for comment, but neither he nor his team chose to do so.

Messi, whose Majestic Hotel Group owns hotels in Ibiza and Majorca, spent £26 million on the Hotel MiM Sitges in 2017, which is just over 100 feet from the sea.

However, according to the new report, he did so without realizing that Sitges Town Hall had already ordered the building’s demolition due to code violations.

One of the issues is that the balconies are too large; however, the entire structure is dependent on them, and their reduction or removal could result in the building collapsing.

According to the latest reports, the fire emergency plan also failed the authorities.

Messi is said to have only learned of the demolition order after being approached by a newspaper for comment.

The hotel has 77 rooms, including five junior suites and one suite, and a standard room will set you back around £105 per night during peak season.

However, it is the Hotel MiM Sitges’ rooftop Sky Bar that sets it apart from the competition, with a pool, incredible panoramic views of the town and the Mediterranean Sea, and a wide selection of cocktails.

Aside from treatments and massages, the hotel has a top-of-the-line spa with a hydrotherapy circuit (just £25 per person) that includes a sauna, Turkish bath, sensory showers, a recreational pool, a cold plunge tub, and a saltwater pool.

Messi also cares about the environment, as evidenced by his car choices.

Hotel MiM Sitges was constructed in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner, with 80 percent of the building’s materials being recycled or recyclable.

The hotel has tanks that collect waste water from each shower, which is then filtered, cleaned, and treated before being used in the restrooms and to water the plants.

