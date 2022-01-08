Lionel Messi has been ruled out of PSG’s trip to Lyon due to his ongoing recovery from Covid.

Despite no longer having Covid, Lionel Messi will miss PSG’s match against Lyon this weekend.

Following a trip back to Argentina, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner tested positive for the virus last week.

The 34-year-old returned to Paris this week after a negative test, but he will not be part of PSG’s squad for tomorrow’s match against Lyon.

“Lionel Messi will continue his post-Covid individual protocol in the coming days,” the club said.

Messi received a positive Covid test after being seen singing and dancing with his wife Antonella at a party in their native Argentina.

Messi was photographed with Argentine DJ Fer Palacio at a New Year’s Eve party, and Palacio has been accused of passing the virus to the former Barcelona player.

Palacio used social media to defend himself and deny ever giving the superstar Covid, posting a negative test.

“I just woke up and noticed I’ve received a lot of messages and am trending on social media because Messi tested positive for Covid and people are claiming I gave it to him,” he wrote.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“I’ve gotten a lot of private messages, and some have even called me an assassin.”

“I took a Covid test yesterday because I’m going to Uruguay tomorrow and don’t have Covid.”

“All right, I’ll show you now.”

Palacio shared a photo of himself and Messi on Instagram before denying any wrongdoing.

“I performed the greatest dance,” he wrote.

“I appreciate the invitation from the entire Messi family.”

According to reports, after completing his individual Covid protocols, Copa America winner Messi plans to resume training with his teammates.

It’s unclear if he’ll be available for Brest’s visit next Saturday.

Since joining Ligue 1 giants PSG last summer, Messi has made 16 appearances for the Parc des Princes, scoring six goals and providing five assists for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS