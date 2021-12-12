Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or for the seventh time.

For the seventh time, Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or.

Over his rivals Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, the Argentine superstar was chosen to receive the prestigious award.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar, won the Ballon d’Or for the seventh time on Monday.

Messi beat Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Chelsea’s Jorginho, and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema to win the award at a ceremony at the Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris.

In addition to winning the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2019, the Argentine also won the Ballon d’Or for Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2021.

Messi has scored 41 goals and provided 17 assists in 56 appearances this season, proving to be a difficult but successful year.

Messi, the 2021 Copa America winner, top scorer, and best player, lifted the Copa Del Rey and became the top scorer in Spanish La Liga.

In August, the 34-year-old Argentine moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona.

Lewandowski won the Best Forward award for his 48 goals in 40 appearances for Bayern Munich last season.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma received the Yachine Trophy at the Ballon d’Or 2021 for the best men’s goalkeeper in the world, after being named UEFA’s Player of the Tournament for EURO 2020 in July.

In addition to them, Alexia Putellas, a Barcelona midfielder, won the Women’s Ballon d’Or.

The Ballon d’Or trophy is awarded annually by France Football magazine to the best football player in the world.

Until 2015, FIFA and France Football jointly organized the Ballon d’Or.

They parted ways, and FIFA established its own awards, which have been held annually since 2016.

After last season’s ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held for the first time in two years tonight.