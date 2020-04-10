‘Lionel Messi is the best in history’: Xavi lauds former team-mate as greatest of all time

Barcelona legend Xavi has labelled former team-mate Lionel Messi the ‘best in history’ while praising Ronaldinho whom the Spaniard also played with at the Nou Camp.

Xavi, who is currently coach of Qatari side Al-Sadd, played with both during his illustrious career at Barcelona, with Messi essentially replacing Ronaldinho as the star player upon Pep Guardiola’s arrival as manager in the summer of 2008.

However, the 40-year-old was full of praise for the mercurial Brazilian, placing him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazil World Cup-winning striker Ronaldo in the all-time ranks.

‘Ronaldinho is at the level of the best, perhaps what he lacked was consistency,’ Xavi told Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.

‘Perhaps he lacked consistency in being at his peak. For me, only Messi is above Ronaldinho because of the consistency of the last few years.

‘Messi is the best in history, but Ronaldinho is with the best. The rest follow.

‘He [Ronaldinho] is with the best – with Ronaldo, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, that group.’

At Barca, Ronaldinho won the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2004 and 2005, also winning the Champions League and two Spanish titles.

Messi’s accolades far outweigh that of the Brazilian though – he has won six Ballon d’Ors/FIFA World Player of the Year awards, and has won four Champions Leagues and ten La Liga titles.

The current Barca captain has scored 24 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season before La Liga and the Champions League were suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.