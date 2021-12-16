Lionel Messi leads emotional tributes to Sergio Aguero after the Manchester City legend was forced to retire at the age of 33 due to a heart condition.

Lionel Messi leads emotional tributes to Sergio Aguero after the Manchester City legend was forced to retire at the age of 33 due to a heart problem.

LIONEL MESSI has paid tribute to Sergio Aguero, a former teammate and friend who recently announced his retirement from football.

Aguero’s glittering career came to an end at the age of 33 when he was forced to retire due to a heart condition.

Messi has long been a striker’s international teammate, and the two were briefly reunited at Barcelona before the latter’s move to PSG.

On Instagram, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner paid a touching tribute to his friend.

“Practically a whole career together, Kun…,” it said.

“We had some very beautiful moments and others that were less so, but they all brought us closer together and made us better friends.”

“And we’re going to keep living them together off the field as well.”

“With all of your accomplishments in England, and the great joy of lifting the Copa America so recently…

“And the truth is that it hurts a lot now to see how you’re forced to stop doing what you love because of what happened to you.”

“You will undoubtedly continue to be happy because you are a happy person, and those of us who love you will be with you.

“A new chapter in your life has begun, and I am confident that you will greet it with a smile and all of the illusion that you have invested in everything.

“All the best in this new stage!!! I love you a lot, friend, and I’m going to miss seeing you on the field and with the national team!!!”

Meanwhile, Aguero’s adoring mother has stated that all she wants her son to do now that he has announced his retirement is to enjoy life and be happy.

Adriana Aguero and his girlfriend Sofia Calzetti paid a visit to Man City legend Sergio Aguero in hospital after he suffered chest pains in his last match on October 30.

She called the player a “blessing” who had changed her life in an emotional Instagram tribute.

“Today is a day of mixed emotions, sadness, joy, and memories that come flooding back to me like the day I found out you were coming into this world,” she wrote.

“However, I never expected life to bestow this blessing upon me, and I never expected you to go so far.”

You are a unique individual who has changed our lives, the King of your family, friends, and all those who adore you for who you are.

“The day has come for you to retire.

“I understand that it is not what you expected or preferred,…

