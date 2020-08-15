Lionel Messi one of nine Barcelona stars to score zero in brutal Spanish press ratings

Lionel Messi was one of nine Barcelona players to be given a rating of zero in a brutal assessment of their performance against Bayern Munich by the Spanish press.

Barca were put to the sword on a dismal night for the club on Friday as they crashed out of the Champions League in a humiliating 8-2 scoreline.

Much of the pre-match billing centred around Messi’s showdown with Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski who had been tipped to upstage the Argentine in Lisbon.

And while Lewandoswki was one of six Bayern stars to get on the scoresheet, Messi drew a blank in front of goal before receiving both barrels from Spanish newspaper AS .

Only Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba were given a mark of any kind as AS refused to rate any of their Barca teammates.

In their reports they described Barcelona’s plight as being stuck in a state of ‘painful ridicule’, with manager Quique Setien now expected to be sacked from his post.

Fellow publication Sport also laid into Barca’s stars though Messi has given a reprieve as one of three players – along with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong to receive a grading.

Perhaps more damning was the marking both papers gave to Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho, who received a top score after coming off the bench to score twice and assist another against his employers.

The Bayern loanee had only been on the field for 10 minutes but seemed to put the final nail in any hopes he had of returning to the Nou Camp next season.

Regardless, the press ratings were no doubt among the least of Barca’s worries after a shambolic display which defender Gerard Pique admitted left the club at “rock bottom” as he offered to quit.

Messi cut a dejected figure at the final whistle and bore a look of bewilderment in a candid photo released from inside the Barca dressing room post-match.

Meanwhile Setien is aware his neck is on the line, but insisted his focus was on addressing the problems at the club first and foremost.

” Barcelona want to recover their identity,” Setien said. “Right now, it’s too soon to think about whether I will stay or not. It doesn’t depend on me.

“We have to reflect, taking the situation into account and the importance that such a humiliating and painful defeat means.”

