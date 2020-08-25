Lionel Messi transfer news LIVE: Barcelona ‘will sell for £200m’, ‘Guardiola phonecall’, Bartomeu refuses to resign

LIONEL MESSI has dropped the bombshell of all bombshells by sending an official fax demanding to leave Barcelona.

ICYMI

‘COMPLETELY FALSE’

For Spanish-speaking readers, El Chiringuito report that the Barcelona board infuriated Messi by actively attempting to tarnish his image after the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich.

Most notably, they say, the directors leaked false rumours that Messi had ordered Quique Setien to change his line-up for the match in Lisbon.

Messi was also said to have been infuriated by the fact that Ronald Koeman’s call to Luis Suarez to tell him he would no longer be required took just one minute and 52 seconds.

🚨INFORMACIÓN de @cristobalsoria🚨

📌”La DIRECTIVA FILTRÓ que Messi había cambiado la alineación de Lisboa y es FALSO”.

📌”La llamada de KOEMAN a SUÁREZ duró 1 minuto y 52 segundos”.#ChiringuitoMessi pic.twitter.com/EQ9hRzPeD4

— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 25, 2020

PRICE FIGHTER

Barcelona have named their price for Lionel Messi, according to reports in Spain.

And it’s exactly the same fee as PSG paid for Neymar!

RAC Radio report the that a fee of 222 million euros (£200m) will be required to force Barca’s hand.

Their report adds that Barcelona are now resigned to losing Messi.

However they will not let him go for free, nor will they demand his £631m release clause is met in full.

KOEM BACK

Reports from Argentina earlier today stated that Ronald Koeman had infuriated Messi by telling him he would “withdraw his privileges”.

However, Guillem Balage claims that is not the case and that Koeman actually wanted to build the team around him.

Rather, the Barcelona board had leaked a slanted account of Messi’s conversation with Koeman in the hope of goading him into asking to leave.

Balague wrote for BBC: “I am convinced it was the intention of the club at the highest level to leak part of the story, especially the bit in which he was admitting to Koeman that he felt closer to leaving than staying.

“That extract would help turn the fans against Messi so they can eventually release him and use that money (his salary is over 50m euros net – double if taxes are counted) to renew the squad.

“If you believe he is the most important player, then you build a team around him, which is what Koeman wants to do. You don’t start a campaign to get rid of him.”

‘ABSOLUTELY DISLOYAL‘

Earlier in the evening, Juanma Castano, who appears to be among the biggest Messi critics attacked the player in a tweet.

The Partidazo de Cope presenter wrote: “It is compatible to think that Bartomeu’s management is disastrous and to consider that Messi’s behavior is absolutely disloyal to the club and its fans.”

Es compatible pensar que la gestión de Bartomeu es nefasta y considerar que el comportamiento de Messi es absolutamente desleal con el club y su afición.

— Juanma Castaño (@juanmacastano) August 25, 2020

‘THEY HAVE FED A MONSTER’

The majority opinion appears to be that the Barcelona board are to blame for Messi’s decision. But Juanma Castano, presenter of Spanish radio show El Partidazo de Cope, has a very different view.

He said: “It seems very disloyal to slam this door at this time. I cannot defend this attitude. That the Barcelona fans have found out because Messi has sent a burofax to Barça is incredible.

“Is a leader leaving? For me no. For me, Messi shows that today he is not a leader. Messi’s tyranny is leaving.

“Messi has not been a leader, he has imposed his rules in the dressing room And there are people in this dressing room who have suffered with Messi.

“Bartomeu deserves it because he has governed Barça being afraid of Messi. They have fed a monster and it has eaten him. “

MESSI-AH

Lionel Messi does not crave more power at Barcelona but merely wants to leave, reports claim.

Following the Argentine’s shock transfer request earlier today, it has been suggested by some that he would consider his position should club president Jose Maria Bartomeu tender his resignation.

But according to the BBC’s Guillem Balague, Messi just wants to leave – and could refuse to attend pre-season sparking a messy legal dispute.

GOING NOWHERE

Under-fire Barcelona president Bartomeu will NOT be resigning, according to reports.

Sources in Argentina and the Middle East had suggested he was considering leaving and calling early elections to convince Messi to stay.

However, Barcelona-based SPORT say he has contacted them and stated he will remain in his position.

INDEPEND-ENCE DECLARATION

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi is not short of suitors after making his intention to leave Barcelona clear.

And Argentine club Independiente have now staked their claim to sign the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, simply tweeting: “Think about it, Leo.”

The Buenos Aires-based side are actually Sergio Aguero’s boyhood club, while Messi grew up supporting Newell’s Old Boys of Rosario.

Pensalo, Leo.

📷 @mlaksman#TodoRojo 🔴 pic.twitter.com/PbLC5RIEkt

— C. A. Independiente (@Independiente) August 25, 2020

LEGAL GUARD-IAN

Lionel Messi has contacted Pep Guardiola over a move to Manchester City, reports claim.

The Argentine, 33, has rocked the football world by outlining his intention to leave Barcelona this summer.

And according to TV3, he called his former manager Guardiola three days ago to ask whether City would be able to pull of a deal for him.

A FINE MESS

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are the only two suitors that would be able to afford a transfer fee for Lionel Messi, reports claim.

The Argentine, 33, rocked the football world by making it clear that he intends to walk out on Barcelona this summer.

But should he be incorrect in his assertion that he can go for free, his options could be more limited.

Spanish outlet Sport claim that Inter Milan could be in the mix, however, should they only need to fork out for his wages after a free transfer.

‘RESPECT AND ADMIRATION’

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has tweeted his support to former team-mate Lionel Messi amid his decision to leave Camp Nou.

The shaggy-haired former defender posted, in Spanish: “Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend.”

Respeto y admiración, Leo. Todo mi apoyo, amigo.

— Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) August 25, 2020

BAR NONE

FC Barcelona club president Jose Maria Bartomeu is considering handing in his resignation amid Lionel Messi’s transfer request, according to BeinSports correspondent Achraf Ben Ayad.

He tweeted: “Bartomeu is seriously considering resigning after Messi requested to leave.”

بارتوميو يفكر جديًا في تقديم استقالته بعد طلب ميسي الرحيل 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

— Achraf Ben Ayad (@Benayadachraf) August 25, 2020

LAP OF DISHONOUR

Former FC Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has called on current chief Jose Maria Bartomeu to resign in the wake of Lionel Messi’s stunning transfer request.

He tweeted: “Bartomeu and his Board must resign immediately.

They have been undermining the morale of messi to save themselves from the economic and sporting turmoil they have created.

If they resigned there would still be hope that Messi would stay at bara“

LION IN WAIT?

Lionel Messi’s public transfer request could be a ploy to force the exit of Barcelona club president Jose Maria Bartomeu, according to New York Times reporter Tariq Panja.

He tweeted: “Hardly an extreme thought, but feel Messi power move is likely to lead to exit of Bartomeu and board and Messi eventually staying put. (Ready for this tweet didn’t age well comments down the road of course!)”

Hardly an extreme thought, but feel Messi power move is likely to lead to exit of Bartomeu and board and Messi eventually staying put. (Ready for this tweet didn’t agent well comments down the road of course!)

— tariq panja (@tariqpanja) August 25, 2020

SAMP-THING LIKE THAT

Serie A side Sampdoria have cheekily thrown their name into the mix to sign Lionel Messi on Twitter.

Our No.🔟 jersey was free last time we checked…#Messi pic.twitter.com/pVbksLjrFu

— Sampdoria English 😷 (@sampdoria_en) August 25, 2020

KOE FOOL

Ronald Koeman’s meeting with Lionel Messi is believed to be the thing that tipped the Argentine over the edge at Barcelona.

The Dutchman is reported to have said that “the privileges are over” and that he would be “be inflexible, it’s necessary to think of the team.”

Angered by this apparent belittling of his status within the squad, Messi has now decided to leave Camp Nou for good.

Koeman apparently told Messi that the “privileges were over.” For Messi that was too much, leading to his decision to leave.

Reactions: https://t.co/vV17v996Vd pic.twitter.com/inPepT5Q9n

— AS English (@English_AS) August 25, 2020

PRESIDENTIAL TREATMENT

Even the President of the Government of Catalunya has weighed in on Lionel Messi’s seemingly imminent Barcelona departure.

Quim Torra i Pla tweeted: “Catalonia will always be your home.

“Thank you so much for all this time of happiness and extraordinary football.

“We have been lucky enough to share a few years of our lives with the best player in the world. And a noble athlete We will never forget you. Leo Messi, St. George’s Cross.”

Catalunya serà sempre casa teva. Moltes gràcies per tots aquest temps de felicitat i d’un futbol extraordinari. Hem tingut la sort de compartir uns anys de les nostres vides amb el millor jugador del món. I un noble esportista No t’oblidarem mai. Leo Messi, Creu de Sant Jordi. pic.twitter.com/Ojev577MoE

— Quim Torra i Pla (@QuimTorraiPla) August 25, 2020

ON GUARD

It’s clear that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is still enamoured with Lionel Messi.

And following the Argentine’s shock admission that he wants to leave Barcelona a free transfer, perhaps the pair could be reunited…

🗣 Pep Guardiola on Lionel Messi… pic.twitter.com/XcaPcbuDx5

— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 25, 2020

BLUE IN THE FACE

BT Sport pundit and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has tweeted that Frank Lampard is trying to pull off a deal to bring Lionel Messi to Chelsea, following the Argentine’s admission that he wants to leave Barcelona.

Surely not…

Just heard Frank Lampard is now in for #messi

Some window this if Lamps pulls this off !!

— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 25, 2020

THIRTY PLUS

While Lionel Messi may be 33, he hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down.

These Squawka stats prove that whoever lands the wantaway Argentine this summer will be getting a legendary superstar still at the peak of his powers.

Lionel Messi in Europe’s top five divisions since 2017-18:

❍ Most goals

❍ Most assists

❍ Most goals from outside the box

❍ Most direct free-kicks scored

❍ Most take-ons completed

❍ Most big chances created

❍ Most through balls

❍ Most final ⅓ passes

You get the idea. pic.twitter.com/lXqxwuqMqf

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 25, 2020

LU GOTTA DO WHAT YOU GOTTA DO

Luis Suarez appears to have echoed Carles Puyol’s support for wantaway Barcelona star Lionel Messi on Twitter.

The Uruguayan, himself linked with a transfer, replied with two “applause” emojis after Puyol commented his “respect and admiration” for his former team-mate in the wake of the news.

👏👏

— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 25, 2020

SO INTER MESSI

Former Inter Milan chief Massimo Moratti believes that his former club will go all out to sign Lionel Messi, amid the news that he wants to leave Barcelona.

He said: “I imagine Inter have already tried [to sign him]. I’ve seen the Suning advert with the Argentine’s silhouette on the Duomo and this makes me think an initiative has already been taken. If not, I think they will do so soon.”

