Lionel Messi’s unusual family, which includes a convicted felon and self-made millionaire brothers as well as a fashion designer sister, is fascinating.

As he continues to recover from coronavirus, LIONEL MESSI took to social media to share a rare photo of his family together.

After contracting Covid during the holiday season, the Paris Saint-Germain forward has missed the club’s last two top-flight games.

Messi, 36, tested positive for the deadly bug after returning to Argentina for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

Last week, however, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner provided an update on his health, stating that he is ‘almost recovered.’

And, ahead of his return, Messi, who has only one Ligue 1 goal in 11 games this season, shared a photo of his family with his 301 million Instagram followers.

SunSport examines each member of his family.

In August 2018, Messi’s older brother was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Rather than being sentenced to prison, the 39-year-old was ordered to perform community service.

The decision was reached under a deal with investigating prosecutors, according to Argentine news outlet La Capital.

The gun was said to have been discovered inside a blood-stained boat that Matias had crashed in the Parana River in late 2017.

Matias had previous run-ins with the law, having been arrested in 2008 for allegedly having a loaded firearm in his belt, after police officers discovered a firearm in his car in 2015.

Because he is a successful sports businessman and runs his own agency, the 41-year-old is a multimillionaire in his own right.

Andreas Christensen, a Chelsea centre-back, recently teamed up with Rodrigo, causing speculation that the Danish defender could be on his way to the Nou Camp.

Ilkay Gundogan, a midfielder for Manchester City, is also represented by his Kin agency.

The 28-year-old recently debuted a new bikini line in Argentina, which will soon be available in stores across the country, including Rosario.

Maria, a fashion designer, collaborated with Bikinis Rio to create ‘colorful’ designs that are accessible to everyone.

Maria’s foray into the world of fashion design isn’t her first.

In 2019, she assisted in the creation of her older brother’s first streetwear line.

She’s even collaborated with Virginia Hilfiger, Tommy Hilfiger’s younger sister.

When Messi’s son married Antonela Roccuzzo in 2017, Messi’s mother, a former worker in a magnet manufacturing workshop, made headlines.

She defied Argentine tradition by dressing in white, just like the bride, for the wedding.

According to reports in Argentina, the two families were forced to book separate entire floors at the hotel…

