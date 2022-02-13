Lita reveals she turned down an offer from AEW because it wasn’t the ‘right fit’ ahead of her return to face Becky Lynch.

Lita reveals she turned down an offer from AEW because it wasn’t the ‘right fit’ for her comeback against Becky Lynch.

All Elite Wrestling offered Lita the opportunity to return to Vince McMahon’s company, but she declined.

Last month’s Royal Rumble match marked the return of the much-loved Attitude Era star, who had not competed since 2018.

On Saturday, the 46-year-old will face Raw champion Becky Lynch in her first singles match in a decade.

Her most recent one-on-one fight took place in July 2012, when she defeated Heath Slater in a matter of seconds with the assistance of the APA.

But you’ll have to go all the way back to November 2006 to see her last fight for the Women’s Title.

She will now face The Man in one of the main events at the Elimination Chamber.

If AEW owner Tony Khan had been able to persuade her to switch to WWE’s rival company before the Rumble, her big comeback might not have happened.

Lita, a four-time champion, said she spoke with them about following Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and her ex-boyfriend Matt Hardy to AEW.

However, she quickly realized that she belonged in WWE.

“AEW is doing exciting stuff,” she told Esquire Middle East.

The industry has been revitalized as a result.

It’s always beneficial to have competition.

It helps to resurrect the industry.

“I gave it some thought when they contacted me.

I said, “Let’s talk,” because I’m interested in what you’re up to.

“However, after speaking with them, I found myself saying to myself, ‘But I already have all of these things!’

“I have those things with my 20-year-old home and the people I’ve worked with for 20 years.”

“Basically, I gave them my blessing,” Lita continued.

I told you that I’d keep an eye on you and that I’d back you up.

“And I really want you to succeed, but this isn’t the right fit for me right now.”