LIVE Arsenal transfer news: Renato Sanches interest, Piers Morgan slams Arteta after loss, Newcastle build-up

ARSENAL are gearing up to welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates Stadium following their heartbreaking 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

After the one-sided loss at Anfield, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been slammed by Gunners fan Piers Morgan.

Renato Sanches has responded to reports that he is being pursued by a number of clubs, including Arsenal.

“When I arrived at Bayern, I was not prepared to play in such a club,” he said.

“I was very young when I got ready to play with this team, and the opportunity to do so never came.”

“I feel ready today.”

I’ve gained a better understanding of football, gained more experience, and learned what it takes to play in this type of club, which has changed everything.

“I don’t know if Milan or Arsenal are interested.”

Arsenal are also considering a January move for Ajax wonderkid Noussair Mazraoui, who could be available for a bargain price.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, Everton, and Crystal Palace have all been linked with £72 million winger Nicolas Pepe.

In addition, reports claim that Arsenal has joined rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Below you’ll find ALL of the most recent updates…

‘THIS IS NOT A SPRINT, BUT A MARATHON’

In Arsenal’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield yesterday, Aaron Ramsdale scored four goals for the first time in an Arsenal shirt.

The England international had only conceded four goals in their previous eight games, but he insists the result will have no impact on the team’s mentality.

“This game isn’t going to define our season,” he said afterward.

It’s probably the most difficult place to win in the league.

“We want to get to this point.

This is a marathon, not a sprint, and this team intends to complete it.

“We’ll take what we’ve learned tonight and apply it in the future.”

Ramsdale has been in superb form recently, earning his first England cap in a 10-0 thrashing of San Marino.

After a poor start to the season in which they lost their first three games, the 23-year-old has helped the Gunners climb back up the table to fifth place.

Ramsdale was also outstanding in goal against Liverpool, making several outstanding saves to keep the scoreline from getting any worse.

MAKER OF HISTORY

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal Women has become the first player in the Women’s Super League to score against every team she has faced.

To reach the milestone, Miedema scored the opening goal in Arsenal Women’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United yesterday.

Since joining Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017, the 25-year-old Dutch striker has 103 goals in 110 appearances.

In addition, he is the WSL’s all-time leading scorer…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

19 years ago this week, Thierry Henry scored a hat-trick as the Arsenal came from behind to beat AS Roma 1-3 at the Stadio Olimpico. Absolutely unstoppable 👑pic.twitter.com/zi6nJGXt0x — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) November 22, 2021