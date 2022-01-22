LIVE: Chelsea vs Tottenham for Lille striker, Erling Haaland to Real Madrid, Lingard UPDATE

LIVE transfer updates: Chelsea vs Tottenham for Lille striker, Erling Haaland to Real Madrid, Lingard UPDATE

THE JANUARY transfer window is open, and deals are being done all over Europe!

Chelsea and Tottenham are battling it out for the services of Lille striker Jonathan David.

Barcelona has also been linked with the Canadian star.

The Blues are reportedly going all out to sign Matthijs de Light, a ball-playing centre-back for Juventus.

Newcastle are also closing in on the signing of Diego Carlos, a key defender from Sevilla.

Man United want a £3.5 million loan fee for Jesse Lingard, which the Magpies could pay.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has emerged as the frontrunner to sign Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

The transfer window began on January 1 and will end at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you will find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Jon is on the move

Chelsea and Tottenham have expressed interest in Lille star Jonathan David, but Barcelona is a strong contender.

According to TSN, David’s immediate future has been enquired about by the Blues, Spurs, and Barca.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are among the clubs that have been linked with the striker.

The Canada international, on the other hand, has no intention of leaving the French champions in January.

De Ligt Shines

In the summer, Chelsea are considering signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

According to La Repubblica, the Blues are up against it, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona keeping an eye on De Ligt.

However, the Blues are keeping an eye on the situation and are “willing to go crazy” to keep the centre-back, as both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen could leave in the summer.

The Netherlands international’s asking price has been set at £54 million by super-agent Mino Raiola.

Good day, football fans.

The Premier League match between Watford and Norwich on Friday night was thrown into disarray when the floodlights failed.

Even though visibility was not obstructed, referee Mike Dean deemed it unsafe to continue because the floodlights in each corner of Vicarage Road began to dim.

After a ten-minute delay, Dean checked with the two managers and captains to see if they were willing to continue, which they were.

Norwich ace Josh Sargent flicked the ball home for one of the season’s best goals…

“This is absolutely OUT OF THIS WORLD!” 🤯 Josh Sargent scores his first Premier League goal with an incredible finish and Norwich take the lead! 👇 pic.twitter.com/A9cKnPOKbS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 21, 2022