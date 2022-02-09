LIVE from Super Bowl 2022: The build-up to the huge Bengals vs Rams showdown in Los Angeles – the latest updates

THE TIME HAS COUNTED DOWN TO SUPER BOWL LVI!

On Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, have defied all odds in the postseason to win their first AFC Championship since 1988.

This weekend, they’re attempting to make Super Bowl history by becoming the first team from the United States to win the game.

However, they will have to contain Matthew Stafford’s Rams, who have an offense that is clicking on all cylinders, with Cooper Kupp looking to cap off a stellar season with a Super Bowl ring.

The excitement for the year’s biggest sporting event is building across the country, and there are a few familiar faces performing in the half-time show.

Our blog will keep you up to date on everything…

LVI of the Super Bowl

Are you prepared?

There are only a few days until the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off in Super Bowl 56.

You’d get some strange looks if you told Bengals fans they’d be playing in a championship game in August.

But a magical combination of Joe Burrow, Ja’Maar Chase, and Evean McPherson’s sweet boot has them on the verge of making history.

The Bengals hadn’t won a playoff game since 1991.

They’re only one match away from achieving immortality now.

The LA Rams stand in their way, having been outstanding on both sides of the ball for the majority of the season.

After all those years with the Lions, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has finally been given proper weapons, and in the playoffs, he’s been near-perfect.

With a strong receiving core and Jalen Ramsey in charge of Chase, the home team will be hoping to put 2019 behind them.

We have a lot to cover before Sunday’s coin toss, so let’s get this party started.

The game pits the Rams against the Bengals, with the biggest prize in football on the line.