LIVE from the Australian Open: Murray vs Daniel, Raducanu vs Kovinic, and Djokovic could sue Australia for £3.2 million.

LIVE from the Australian Open: Murray vs Daniel, Raducanu vs Kovinic, Djokovic may sue Australia for £3.2 million

The Australian Open is in full swing today, so the Brits are in action.

Andy Murray will face Taro Daniel of Japan, while Emma Raducanu will face Montenegrin Danka Kovinic.

Daniil Medvedev, the tournament favorite, will be put to the test today against Nick Kyrgios, the unpredictable home favourite.

After being DEPORTED from Australia, Novak Djokovic flew back to Serbia via Dubai.

However, SunSport can reveal that the Serb is in talks with SUE Australia for £3.2 million in damages after his visa was revoked.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

For all the latest news on Novak Djokovic, check out our live blog below…

4-6 2-3* Daniel Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray

Murray has a huge hold on the game.

He was facing break points, which would have effectively ended the set.

But in set two, he manages to pull the game out of the bag and stay alive.

By the way, Raducanu doesn’t have anything missing.

As they transition from a day to a night session, players have yet to arrive at Margaret Court Arena.

*1-3 Daniel Murray 4-6 Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray

A love service is being held.

Daniel is on a roll, and he’s in complete command.

To put it mildly, Murray has a lot of work to do.

Daniel 4-6 1-2* Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray

A serve break!

What an exceptional performance from Daniel.

Murray couldn’t stop him because his returns were flawless.

As well as after the 12-minute serve hold.

What a colossal pair of contests.

Daniel 4-6 Murray *1-1 Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray

Daniel holds after saving four break points in a 12-minute service game.

Murray has a few chances there and looks up at the sky, knowing he should be up 2-0.

Serve is still active.

Daniel 4-6 1-0 Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray Murray

Murray got off to the perfect start in the second set.

With his nose in front, he has a comfortable grip.

Margaret Court Arena (Margaret Court Arena)

Stefanos Tsitsipas just won in four sets, so Emma Raducanu will begin at 8 a.m. sharp.

From then on, I’ll focus on Murray and Raducanu, with the occasional update from Kyrgios vs. Medvedev on Rod Laver Arena.

Daniel 4-6 Murray

Taro Daniel got off to a great start in this match, winning the first set and taking a well-earned one-set lead.

Murray didn’t do anything wrong; he was simply outplayed by a superior player.

Daniel 4-5 Murray

Murray is down 0-30 in the first set, but his excellent serving digs him out and keeps him alive.

If Daniel is going to take a one-set lead, he’ll have to serve it out.

*3-5 Daniel Murray Murray

Murray has chances, but Daniel holds his ground and moves to…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.