LIVE Liverpool transfer news: Tielemans race, Gakpo ‘holds talks, Nico Williams linked, Villa ‘eye Gomez’

Liverpool transfer news: LATEST: Tielemans race, Gakpo ‘holds talks,’ Nico Williams linked, Villa ‘eye Gomez’

LIVERPOOL are in good spirits heading into the Premier League winter break after a hard-fought win over Crystal Palace.

The Reds are reportedly in talks with PSV winger Cody Gakpo in terms of a transfer.

They are also said to be in pole position to sign Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Another name linked with Anfield is Nico Williams, while Aston Villa are rumored to be planning a move for Joe Gomez.

With our blog below, you can keep up with all the latest transfer rumors and deals…

Man City are’so close’ to signing Haaland.

Man City legend Shaun Goater claims the champions are “so close” to signing Erling Haaland of Norway.

Since the autumn, the former Bermuda international, 51, has returned to his old club as a youth coach.

He is also a former City teammate of Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, with whom he spent over three years at Maine Road.

Haaland Jr is on Pep Guardiola’s summer shopping list, despite Real Madrid being the frontrunner to sign him.

Goater, on the other hand, was asked on social media if he could assist in getting the Borussia Dortmund striker to the Etihad.

“We are so close,” he replied on Twitter.

“I’ll give it my all.”

Neville discusses a failed Gerrard recruitment attempt.

Gary Neville has admitted that during their playing days, he tried to persuade Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to join Man United.

When Liverpool was going through a bad patch in 2004, Neville revealed that he would tell Gerrard to come and play for United while the two were on England duty.

Red Gerrard, on the other hand, was unconcerned, telling Neville that if the United defender joined Liverpool, he’d consider a move to Old Trafford.

“I went on a tapping-up mission at Euro 2004 when I knew Chelsea were trying to take advantage of Liverpool’s turmoil,” Neville said on Monday Night Football.

“One day, while we were in the hotel, I said to Steven, ‘Come play for United.’

‘The fans will love you in no time.’ He simply laughed and said, ‘If you go to Anfield, I’ll do it.’

Carragher’s suitors

As his Liverpool career dwindled, Jamie Carragher revealed that only Wigan and Rangers were interested in signing him.

In his final days with the… the ex-defender admitted that none of the Premier League’s big guns or major European clubs showed any interest in signing him.

