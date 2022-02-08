LIVE MAN UNITED NEWS: Lingard and Cavani RETURN, Hannibal could play for Burnley, Pochettino to United – latest news

Man United news LIVE: Lingard and Cavani RETURN, Hannibal could play for Burnley, Pochettino to United – the latest.

MANCHESTER UNITED will play Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday evening after being eliminated from the FA Cup.

After impressing for Tunisia in the Fifa Arab Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations, there is speculation that young midfielder Hannibal Mejbri could play for the Red Devils at Turf Moor.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to PSG, while Mauricio Pochettino, the Parisians’ manager, could be on his way out.

Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, was delighted to learn that Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani are both in contention to face Burnley on Tuesday night.

A trip to Turf Moor is just what the doctor ordered.

Manchester United travels to Burnley tonight in the hopes of putting Friday night’s FA Cup defeat behind them – and possibly setting a new record in the process.

The Red Devils have won all five of their previous visits to Turf Moor without conceding a goal.

In the Premier League, no team has ever won six consecutive matches at Burnley.

United famously lost their first Premier League match at Turf Moor in 2009, but their defense has not been breached in the six meetings since.

Mejbri joins the first team as a substitute.

Hannibal Mejbri, a teen midfielder, was spotted training with Manchester United’s first team on Monday afternoon, and he could be in line for his first appearance of the season.

The 19-year-old made his debut as a late substitute in last season’s final game, but has yet to play this season.

After turning down a break between international commitments with Tunisia at the Arab Cup and the African Cup of Nations, Ralf Rangnick is said to have been impressed by the youngster’s work ethic.

Former coach Nicky Butt compared the midfield playmaker to David Beckham.

Good morning, United supporters!

Ralf Rangnick, United’s manager, has ruled out a summer reshuffle.

Declan Rice of West Ham United, as well as Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund, remain on the Red Devils’ radar following a quiet January transfer window.

Despite United’s humiliating FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough on Friday, Rangnick claims the club is making enough progress to show that a major player overhaul is not required.

“I don’t believe so,” he replied.

Overall, the team’s development and performance have improved over the last few weeks.

This includes, of course, the cup game.”

Victory in the…

