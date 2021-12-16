LIVE MAN UNITED NEWS: Vlahovic REJECTS new contract, Lindelof LATEST, Trippier for Martial swap, Training Ground REOPENING

LIVE MAN UTD NEWS: Vlahovic REJECTS new contract, Lindelof LATEST, Trippier for Martial swap, Training Ground REOPENS

MANCHESTER UNITED’S training ground has reopened following the postponement of their match against Brentford due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

On Sunday, four players tested positive for the virus, and it’s unclear when the top-flight match will be replayed.

Meanwhile, United’s pursuit of Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic has gained traction after the forward turned down a club-record contract offer.

“We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in the history of Fiorentina, several times,” Viola CEO Joe Barone said.

“Dusan and his agent both made it clear that they don’t want to accept.”

Our offer is still valid.”

We also have the latest on Victor Lindelof’s health scare, as well as reports that Atletico Madrid are considering swapping Keiran Trippier for Anthony Martial.

JOAO, DON’T TRY THIS.

Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atletico Madrid, has refuted reports that Joao Felix is set to leave the club.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with Felix, so this is a transfer setback for them.

“He is a magnificent player,” Cerezo told Mundo Deportivo.

“I believe he does not want to leave.”

He is not transferable to us.

We bet on him as we did Sergio Aguero back in the day.”

UTD AND ARSENAL HAVE BEEN LINKED TO VLAHOVIC

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham have received a major transfer boost after Dusan Vlahovic, a January target, turned down a record Fiorentina contract offer.

Vlahovic has scored 17 goals and added two assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.

“We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in Fiorentina’s history, several times,” Viola’s chief executive Joe Barone told Repubblica.

“Both Dusan and his agent have made it clear that they are unwilling to accept.”

Our offer is still valid.”

WATCHING OUT FOR HAG

Erik ten Hag, the Ajax manager and Manchester United target, is expected to be represented by Pep Guardiola’s brother.

According to The Athletic, Pere Guardiola is set to team up with SEG, a Dutch sports agency.

After interim manager Ralf Rangnick leaves to work as a consultant, the Dutchman is expected to take over at United next summer.

Pep Guardiola, the City manager, has suggested that when his contract expires in June 2023, he may leave.

The Citizens could take advantage of Pere and Ten Hag being ‘under the same roof,’ if their manager leaves.

STATEMENT LINDELOF

Manchester United released the following statement…

