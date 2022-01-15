Live on Sky Sports, Neville and Carragher have their own “Ant and Dec moment,” mocking Boris Johnson over “work parties.”

Before Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher mocked Boris Johnson by joking about parties.

Despite the party-like atmosphere that Friday Night Football often produces, the pair jokingly warned both teams to treat the game as a work event.

“We get these Friday night matches, and they always seem to turn into a massive party,” Gary says.

@Carra23

Boris’ claim that the alleged May 2020 Downing Street party was instead a work event was obviously referenced by Neville and Carragher.

“We get these Friday Night Football matches – we were at Brentford last time and it was absolutely fantastic,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

We always seem to end up with a big party.”

“Let’s be clear, this isn’t a party tonight,” Carragher said later.

“If you ask Graham Potter, Patrick Vieira, and the other 22 players on the field, they must understand the difference between work and a party.”

“And if they get that wrong and believe they’re in party mode, they’re going to be in a lot of trouble.”

The pundits’ joke is a parody of Ant and Dec, who mocked the Prime Minister after he was accused of throwing lockdown breaking parties.

During an episode of I’m A Celeb, the hosts reminded Boris that he was Prime Minister “for the time being,” before cracking jokes about him.

“They weren’t celebrating,” Ant said following a scene showing the campmates letting their hair down.

They weren’t having a get-together in any way.

They categorically deny any allegations of a get-together.

“And there was no cheese and wine or a secret santa at this ‘fictitious’ party.”

“Evening, Prime Minister,” Dec said, before sarcastically adding, “For now.”

And the duo continued the ribbing by poking fun at the government.

“They decided to cover it up,” Ant said after the celebs hid the fact that David Ginola had not received his letter from home.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the last 24 hours, it’s that you can’t get away with covering your tracks.”

Meanwhile, Neville has joined the Labour Party, having become more politically active in recent years.

“I joined the Labour Party in the last few days,” he said of his decision.

That is solely for my own personal reasons; I wish to vote for Labour.

“I believe we require a progressive Labour Party…

