LIVE RESULTS: Derek Chisora vs. Joseph Parker 2 – Start time, TV channel, and stream

LIVE RESULTS: Derek Chisora vs. Joseph Parker 2 – Start time, TV channel, stream

DEREK CHISORA returns to the ring in front of fans for the first time in over two years this evening when he rematches Joseph Parker, who defeated him in May.

In a super-middleweight bout with Carlos Gongora, Lerrone Richards fights for the IBO title.

ACTUAL RESULTS:

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Follow all of the action in Manchester with our live blog below…

Chisora vs Parker 2: How to Watch

Hello, and good evening!

Hello and welcome to SunSport’s live coverage of Derek Chisora’s rematch with Joseph Parker in Manchester tonight!

Del Boy has had a long and fruitful career, and tonight could be another highlight.

Despite being a barnburner, the first one fell short of expectations for some fans, possibly due to the lack of fanfare inside the Manchester Arena.

But, with a crowd of 12,000 expected tonight, Chisora should get the ovation he’s been hoping for since his last fight in front of a crowd over two years ago.

Parker won the first fight by split decision, but was knocked out in the first round by Chisora, who was rough and ready.

The New Zealander will be expecting it all tonight, but he’ll be ready because he’ll be backed up by Andy Lee and Tyson Fury.

With their Kronk-style training, they’ve undoubtedly attempted to turn Parker into the KO machine that Fury has become.

However, doing so against Chisora could be risky.

Lerrone Richards fights Carlos Gongora for the IBO super-middleweight title.

On a stacked night of boxing in Manchester, Zelfa Barret, Alen Babic, and Jack Cullen are also fighting.

So sit back, relax, and crack open a cold one because we’ve got you covered for the rest of the night.