LIVE RESULTS FROM THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX: Verstappen on pole, Hamilton second – the latest from Yas Marina

MAX VERSTAPPEN will start TODAY’S Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position after qualifying first at Yas Marina.

After stopping the clock slightly slower, Lewis Hamilton will be right behind him on the front row.

For today’s race, Lando Norris, a fellow Brit, will start third.

With 369.5 points apiece, the two are tied for first place in the F1 driver’s championship heading into the final race of the 2021 season.

F1 FANS, GOOD MORNING!

After defeating rival Lewis Hamilton in the qualifying race, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has taken pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

So Verstappen has the upper hand heading into Sunday’s grand finale, with Hamilton second and McLaren’s Lando Norris third.

The British hero set a blistering pace around the track and led the field from Q1 onwards, but the Red Bull superstar came back strong in Q2 to set the fastest time.

And in Q3, the Dutchman kept his cool, beating Hamilton by three hundredths of a second to claim pole.

As he attempts to overtake Verstappen over the 58 laps today, the Mercedes driver will have to rely on his 14-year experience.

Hamilton has a fantastic record in Abu Dhabi, winning four of the last seven races there.

After taking pole in 2020, it was Verstappen who topped the podium.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Verstappen said after the race. “We definitely improved the car again in qualifying.”

“I’m very pleased with this; it’s exactly what we wanted.”

“Right now, I’m looking forward to tomorrow because it’s the most important day of the week.”

“I was at ease going into qualifying because I know my team always provides me with the best car.”

REACTION FROM HORNER

Christian Horner, the chief executive of Red Bull, explained how Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton in qualifying.

“We discussed the slipstream this morning,” Horner said.

“The only way to match [Mercedes] on the straights was to lower the downforce.”

Q2 was more favorable to us, and both Q3 runs were outstanding.

“That tow, Checo [Sergio Perez] working with his teammate; today’s teamwork was absolutely flawless.”

I believe that was one of Max’s best laps this year.”

REACTIONS FROM THE VERSTAPPEN

Max Verstappen denied that a tow from Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was the sole reason he beat Lewis Hamilton to pole position.

“It was talked about before quali,” Verstappen said.

