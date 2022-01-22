LIVE RESULTS FROM THE AUSTRALIA OPEN: Dan Evans KNOCKED OUT, Medvedev WINNING, Nadal LAST, Osaka OUT, Djokovic Deportation

LIVE RESULTS FROM THE Australian Open: Dan Evans KNOCKED OUT, Medvedev WINNING, Nadal LAST, Osaka OUT, Djokovic Deportation

DAN EVANS was defeated in straight sets by Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Australian Open.

Evans was the tournament’s last remaining Brit after Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu were eliminated.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka has been defeated by Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

For the most up-to-date information, read our Novak Djokovic live blog…

Djokovic has been given permission to compete in the French Open.

Novak Djokovic is expected to play in the French Open regardless of his vaccination status, according to reports.

France’s latest Covid-19 rules, according to La Gazzetta via the Express, will allow him to compete.

The French government issues a Covid passport to people who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months.

Roland Garros will begin on May 22.

Djokovic will be allowed to travel to France until the middle of June, despite testing positive for Covid-19 in mid-December.

Australian Open ties for tomorrow

Here’s who’ll be on the court tomorrow.

Singles for men

Single women.

Barty previews the fourth round matchup

Ash Barty, the world No. 1 and a local hero, returns to the court tomorrow morning at the Australian Open.

She will face Amanda Anisimova, who shocked Naomi Osaka in round three by defeating her.

While Barty praised Anisimova for having a ‘fantastic’ tournament, she admitted that she would have ‘loved’ to play Osaka.

“I would have loved to have had the opportunity to play Naomi,” she said.

I enjoy pitting myself against the best in the world.

“Adam has had a fantastic tournament in the position we’re in.

Her place in the round of 16 is well-deserved.

“I believe the game we’ll play will be thrilling.

It will be beneficial for both of us to get out there and compete against one another.”

Stephen’s dig is met with Raducanu’s retort.

Emma Raducanu responded to Sloane Stephens’ warning that’she has a lot to learn’ in the first round of the Australian Open.

On Tuesday, Raducanu defeated Stephens in three sets before crashing out in the second round.

“I didn’t see her interview,” Raducanu replied in response to Stephens’ remarks.

Sloane has always been pleasant to me in all of my interactions with her.

“I hit with her last year before San Jose and she was very nice to me.”

Sloane has nothing but good things to say about her.”

Tomorrow will be Rafa’s return to action.

Rafael Nadal returns to the Australian Open tomorrow, taking on Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round.

……

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.