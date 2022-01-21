LIVE RESULTS FROM THE AUSTRALIA OPEN: Nadal takes on Khachanov, Novak Djokovic’s deportation reasons, and Emma Raducanu’s latest reaction

LIVE RESULTS FROM THE AUSTRALIA OPEN: Nadal faces Khachanov, Novak Djokovic’s deportation reasons, and Emma Raducanu’s latest reaction

RAFAEL NADAL returns to the court today, hoping to take advantage of Novak Djokovic’s absence and win the Australian Open for the first time since 2009.

Djokovic has been deported from Serbia, and his participation in the Roland Garros tournament has been called into question.

At the Rod Laver Arena, Nadal will face Karen Khachanov, an Olympic silver medalist from Russia.

Naomi Osaka, on the other hand, is competing.

However, the British had a bad day yesterday, as Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray were both eliminated.

Rad is having some difficulties.

Emma Raducanu revealed that her teammates wanted her to withdraw from the Australian Open because she was suffering from painful blisters.

“There were members of my team who didn’t want me to play before the game,” Raducanu said.

“I’ve had blister issues since I first started playing tennis in Australia, because after 21 days of no tennis, my hands became quite soft.

Blisters began to appear on day one and day two.

“This one has been with me for about five days, and I’ve been trying to tape it for every practice, and it would harden and dry out, but once I played again, another layer would rip off.”

“It turned out to be quite deep.”

It’s a little annoying because I know it’ll heal in a few days, but the timing is just unfortunate.”

Are you feeling low?

Andy Murray has hinted that if his form does not improve after being knocked out of the Australian Open, he will retire from tennis.

When asked if he would return to Melbourne Park to compete in the future after the match, Murray appeared unsure.

“Yeah, I mean, yeah,” the former World No. 1 said, “but not if I do what I did tonight too often this season.”

“This is a critical year for me for a variety of reasons, and I want to do well in the major events.”

“In that regard, tonight isn’t good enough for me.”

Kyrgios receives encouragement from his girlfriend.

After crashing out of the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios received a nice message from his girlfriend.

Kyrgios’ partner Costeen Hatzi took to social media after his loss to Medvedev to console the eccentric Australian.

“I’m so proud of you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Played a fantastic game… In my opinion, you’re still a winner.”

Medvedev is regarded as the ‘best in the world.’

Nick Kyrgios believes he was defeated by the “best player in the world.”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.