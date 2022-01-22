LIVE RESULTS FROM THE Australian Open: Dan Evans is trailing, Medvedev wins, Nadal is the latest, Osaka is out, and Djokovic is deported.

LIVE RESULTS FROM THE AUSTRALIA OPEN: Dan Evans is trailing, Medvedev wins, Nadal is last, Osaka is out, and Djokovic is deported.

At the Australian Open, Dan Evans is down two sets to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

After Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu were eliminated, Evans is the only Brit left in the tournament.

In the meantime, American Amanda Anisimova has defeated Naomi Osaka.

Auger-Aliassime vs Evans is the most recent matchup.

The third set is underway, with Canadian star Auger-Aliassime leading 6-4, 6-1 after the first two sets.

Is it possible for the last remaining Brit, Evans, to pull off a miracle?

Hello, tennis fans!

Emma Raducanu has no regrets about playing through an injury in her Australian Open second round exit match.

“Once I stepped out on the court, I knew I’d made my decision,” Raducana said of her decision to play through the pain.

“I had the option of withdrawing before the match, but after everything, the Covid, making it out here, coming back from last week’s loss, I wanted to give it my all.”

“I’m on the other side of the world, and I’m confident my hand will heal in two days.”

It isn’t sustainable in the long run.

I can quickly build on this and get back to work on my game.”

Following her exit in the third round of the Open today, Naomi Osaka, a fellow female teen sensation, was also defiant.

“I fought for every point,” she said after losing to unseeded Amanda Anisimova.

That’s something I can’t be sad about.

“I’m not God,” she says.

I won’t be able to win every game.

That’s something I have to consider, and while winning the tournament would be nice, that’s something truly unique.

“I can’t [expect]to win a Grand Slam every year.”

Fans were outraged after Eurosport’s coverage of the Australian Open cut out during Osaka’s match against Anisimova.

