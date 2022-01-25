LIVE RESULTS FROM THE AUSTRIAN OPEN: Nadal beats Shapovalov in a five-set thriller, and Novak Djokovic is set to play in the French Open – updates

RAFA NADAL defeated Dennis Shapopalov in five sets in the Australian Open quarterfinals to advance to the final four.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic’s chances of competing in the French Open have improved.

Tennis Australia has also been chastised by Martina Navratilova for banning t-shirts that refer to Peng Shuai’s alleged disappearance.

The arrival date of Djokovic has been revealed.

Novak Djokovic has chosen the tournament in which he will compete for the first time since being kicked out of Australia.

The world No. 1 has qualified for the ATP 500 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which will take place from February 21 to 26.

The world watched as the Serb’s vaccine row drama in Australia forced him to abandon his Australian Open title defense before it even started.

On the Shapovalov-Nadal feud, McEnroe says

John McEnroe, a tennis legend, has weighed in on Denis Shapovalov’s suggestion that top athletes receive preferential treatment from umpires.

Rafa Nadal won their quarter-final match at the Australian Open, and the Russian felt the official was too lenient on him and the time he took between points.

“This has been going on for the last ten to fifteen years,” said outspoken American McEnroe to Eurosport.

“You get a few perks along the way, which is part of the reason you get to be so great.”

You can watch the entire interview with McEnroe by clicking here.

Peng t-shirts make a U-turn

The Australian Open has lifted its ban on “Where is Peng Shuai?” T-shirts, which is great news.

It comes after widespread criticism of the tournament’s claim that the materials were “commercial or political.”

Peng, a Chinese tennis player, has sparked international concern after accusing a politician of sexual assault.

Is Rafa given special treatment?

Rafael Nadal, according to Denis Shapovalov, receives preferential treatment from umpires.

The Russian made the remarks after losing in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open to the Spaniard.

Shapovalov complained twice to umpire Carlos Bernardes about Nadal’s time between points.

“I think how much Rafa gets away with is unfair,” he said.

Thank you, Rafa.

Rafa Nadal has taken to social media to thank fans after his quarter-final victory, while his defeated opponent has leveled accusations of corruption.

With his straight-sets win over Denis Shapovalov on Tuesday, the 35-year-old made it seven Australian Open semi-finals.

As the tournament nears its conclusion, he appears to be the overwhelming favorite to win his record-tying 21st career Grand Slam title.

A message of gratitude was posted by the Spanish sensation…

