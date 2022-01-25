LIVE RESULTS FROM THE AUSTRIAN OPEN: Nadal defeats Shapovalov in a five-set thriller, and Novak Djokovic qualifies for the French Open – updates

LIVE RESULTS FROM THE AUSTRIAN OPEN: Nadal defeats Shapovalov in a five-set thriller, and Novak Djokovic qualifies for the French Open – latest news

RAFA NADAL defeated Dennis Shapopalov in five sets in the Australian Open quarterfinals to advance to the final four.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic’s chances of competing at the French Open have improved.

Martina Navratilova has slammed Tennis Australia for banning t-shirts that reference Peng Shuai’s alleged disappearance.

Krygios advances to the semi-finals of the doubles tournament with ease.

Nick Kygrios’ singles journey at the Australian Open may be over, but his doubles game is still going strong.

At the raucous Kia Arena, Krygios and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis cruised into the doubles semi-finals with a rousing 7-5 3-6 6-3 victory over Tim Puetz and Michael Venus.

In their quest to reach the final, Krygios and Kokkinakis, dubbed the ‘Special K’s,’ will now face third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Novak’s return is supported by the tournament’s chief.

Craig Tiley, the director of the Australian Open, believes that deported world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be allowed to compete in the tournament next year.

After his visa was revoked, Djokovic, an unvaccinated Serb, faced a three-year ban.

Tiley, on the other hand, believes that the nine-time Australian Open champion will try to return – and be welcomed.

“It’s true,” he confirmed.

Obviously, he’ll have to play this year, but that’ll be his goal.

“At the end of the day, he’s the world’s number one player, and he adores the Australian Open.”

The Australian Open has been slammed for its shirt ban.

Martina Navratilova has slammed the Australian Open’s ‘pathetic’ ban on T-shirts with the phrase “Where is Peng Shaui?” Martina Navratilova has slammed the Australian Open’s ‘pathetic’ ban on T-shirts with the phrase “Where is Peng Shaui?” Martina Navratilova has slammed the Australian Open’s

The tennis legend, 65, is the latest celebrity to be linked to Chinese tennis ace Peng, 36, and his mysterious disappearance.

It comes after fans were told to take off tops supporting the former world No. 14 before entering Melbourne Park on Friday.

“That’s just pathetic,” tweeted Navratilova, who won 18 singles titles.

On this, the WTA is almost alone!!!”

Tennis Australia has defended its stance by stating that political statements are not permitted at the tournament.

“Under our ticket conditions of entry, we do not allow commercial or political clothing, banners, or signs,” it said in a statement.

All of the plan’s Bart

During the evening session, Ashleigh Barty, a local favorite, will be the first to take the court at the Rod Laver Arena.

At 7 p.m. local time (8 a.m. in the UK), she will face Jessica Pegula of the United States.

Following that will be the men’s quarter-final between Matteo Berrettini and Gael Monfils.

