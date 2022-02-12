LIVE RESULTS: John Ryder vs. Daniel Jacobs – Stream, TV channel, and the most recent news from Ally Pally

LIVE RESULTS: John Ryder vs. Daniel Jacobs – Stream, TV channel, and the latest news from the big night of boxing at Ally Pally –

JOHN RYDER is one fight away from a world title shot against Canelo Alvarez, but he must first defeat Daniel Jacobs, a former world champion.

Jacobs, who has already fought big names like Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, appears to be nearing the end of his career.

Johnny Fisher, Felix Cash, Ellie Scotty, and Hopey Price are all scheduled to compete elsewhere on the card.

Boxing has returned to the Alexandra Palace for the first time since Tony Bellew’s fight with Edson Miranda in 2012.

Ryder and Jacobs, two super-middleweight contenders, fight tonight for the chance to become Canelo Alvarez’s WBA mandatory in a bout that promises to be a barn-burner.

On the undercard, Felix Cash returns to action against highly rated Russian Magomed Madiev, while Ellie Scotney fights for the first time under Shane McGuigan.

Johnny Fisher, a big ticket seller and exciting heavyweight prospect, as well as Dave Coldwell’s super-bantam prospect Hopey Price, are both on the card.

