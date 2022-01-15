LIVE: Ronaldo misses Villa draw REACTION, Haaland slams Dortmund, Pogba to PSG LATEST MAN UNITED TRANSFER NEWS

LIVE: Ronaldo misses Villa draw REACTION, Haaland slams Dortmund, Pogba to PSG LATEST MAN UTD TRANSFER NEWS

CRISTIANO RONALDO was forced to watch from the bench as Manchester United squandered a two-goal lead at Aston Villa due to injury.

After a double from Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils appeared to be in control, but they succumbed late.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has slammed Borussia Dortmund for pressuring him into making a hasty decision about his future.

And Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is in doubt, with reports in France indicating that PSG is interested in signing him.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

Philippe Coutinho has already done more for Villa in 20 minutes than he has done for Liverpool in five years.

Aston Villa defeats Manchester United 2-0 thanks to Coutinho’s brilliance.

Substitute Philippe Coutinho set up Jacob Ramsey to put Villa back in the game, and four minutes later he equalized.

Aston Villa 0 Man United 2

Two Bruno Fernandes goals resulted from two Villa errors.

On 69 minutes, Fred set up Fernandes for a thunderous goal off the crossbar, giving United a flattering two-goal lead.

Philippe Coutinho, Villa’s much-touted new signing, entered the fray.

Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 1

Aston Villa drew 0-0 with Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes scored United’s first goal in the sixth minute thanks to a blunder by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Edinson Cavani later left a scar on United’s back.

However, the striker returned soon after, and the Red Devils are likely to look better without Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently injured.

Karim: For Ron, United’s aces need to change.

Manchester United players must adapt to Cristiano Ronaldo’s style, according to Karim Benzema.

At Real Madrid, Benzema says he learned to give Ronaldo space.

However, Benzema claims he has switched from goal maker to taker since Ron left for Juventus before returning to Old Trafford.

“When he played for Real Madrid, he scored between 50 and 60 goals a season,” the 33-year-old Benzema told France Football.

“As a result, you’ll have to adjust to this reality.”

I needed to move around more on the field to give him more room.

“When he left, it was my turn to take over; it was my turn to score goals and assist…

