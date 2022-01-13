Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news for tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Arsenal

ARSENAL visit Anfield for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Last week, the two teams were supposed to meet at the Emirates, but the match was controversially postponed due to Covid cases in the Liverpool camp.

Jurgen Klopp would later reveal that all but one of the cases were false positives, and the EFL could decide to investigate the cancellation after receiving complaints from other clubs.

“We had a proper outbreak last week, and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives,” Klopp said on Sunday. “But the rules are what they are, so all these players who are false positives couldn’t play.”

“Trent Alexander-Arnold was the only true positive, and the rest were false positives.”

Liverpool will now travel to London on Thursday, January 20 as a result of the cancellation.

Following Alisson’s Covid-19 infection, Liverpool are expected to welcome him back.

However, both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will miss the Africa Cup of Nations.

Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicholas Pepe, and Mo Elneny are all unavailable for the Gunners.

Granit Xhaka is a doubt due to illness, while Emile Smith Rowe is still a big question mark.

