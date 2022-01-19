LIVE transfer news: Aston Villa are interested in signing Luis Suarez, Chelsea are battling for Tchouameni, and Newcastle have a ‘Diego Carlos contract’.

LIVE transfer news: Aston Villa are interested in signing Luis Suarez, Chelsea are battling for Tchouameni, and Newcastle have agreed to a contract with Diego Carlos.

THE JANUARY TRANSFER SEASON HAS BEGUN, and deals are being made all over Europe!

In the race to sign Monaco wonderkid Aurelien Tchouameni, Chelsea is said to be leading Manchester United.

Meanwhile, according to reports in Spain, Aston Villa is ready to make a bid for Luis Suarez.

SunSport has learned that no bid has been submitted.

Newcastle are also on the verge of completing the signing of Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and closes at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you will find the most recent transfer news, gossip, and updates…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Kane sets a new Spurs record.

In Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Leicester, Harry Kane scored his 250th club goal, 11 years after his first strike for Leyton Orient.

But Kane’s goal was especially harsh on Marc Albrighton, who had just minutes before made a heroic goal-line clearance to keep Spurs at bay.

In the 38th minute at the King Power Stadium, Kane, 28, equalized for the visitors.

With some silky footwork, he fooled Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu before curling a shot home from a tight angle.

And it was a memorable moment for the England captain, who now has 250 club goals to his name.

Kane has 234 goals in 365 games for Tottenham, which he joined at the age of 11 in 2004.

Kane’s 250th goal came almost 11 years to the day after his first strike, which he scored while on loan at Leyton Orient.

Harry Kane has been mischievous!

Soyuncu was sat down and eloquently finished.

In 17 appearances, he has scored 18 goals.

Xepa3Avzus (@Xepa3Avzus) (@Xepa3Avzus) (@xepa3Avzus) (@Xep

Everton manager Mason Holgate wants the club to stay in the Premier League.

Mason Holgate is determined to stay at Everton and compete for a starting spot.

After falling out of favor under Rafa Benitez, the Toffees defender was wanted by French clubs Monaco and Nice this month.

Before the end of January, Newcastle had Holgate on their shortlist for a possible loan deal.

Everton were also linked with Burnley because they were willing to listen to offers.

This season, the 25-year-old has only made ten appearances for the Goodison Park club.

But he’s dead set on infiltrating Duncan Ferguson’s plans as caretaker boss.

Holgate, who has been an unused substitute for the club’s last two games, is desperate to play first-team football.

Robinho’s gang rape appeal is dismissed.

Robinho was defeated in the final…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.