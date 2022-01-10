LIVE transfer news: Barcelona is interested in Chelsea’s Christian Christensen, Haaland is in talks with Newcastle, and Newcastle is in talks with £35 million Badiashile.

THE JANUARY TRANSFER WINTER MARKET IS OPEN, and deals are being made all over Europe.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich is attracting Leicester’s attention, with the Canaries demanding around £15 million for the star whose contract expires in the summer.

Liverpool are interested in signing Porto’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz for £60 million, according to SunSport.

The Reds are also interested in Barcelona’s wonderkid Gavi, and are willing to pay him 50 TIMES his current salary.

Philippe Coutinho has returned to the Premier League after a long absence.

A loan offer from Aston Villa has been accepted by Barcelona, bringing the former Liverpool star back to England.

Real Madrid are hoping to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

In the meantime, the major Premier League clubs are competing in the FA Cup third round.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and will close at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

Here you will find the most recent transfer news, gossip, and updates…

United is missing some familiar faces.

Manchester United arrived at the Hyatt hotel this afternoon ahead of their FA Cup match against Aston Villa, but Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were not in sight.

This evening, the Red Devils welcome their fellow Premier League side to Old Trafford for their third-round match.

This afternoon, Ralf Rangnick’s troops arrived at the Hyatt before proceeding to the Theatre of Dreams.

However, club legend Ronaldo and captain Maguire were not present as they checked into the opulent hotel.

Their absence is unlikely to cause concern because neither man is believed to be injured.

They’ll probably arrive at the hotel later this afternoon on their own.

Shinji Kagawa switches to Belgium

Shinji Kagawa, a former Manchester United player, has joined Sint-Truiden in Belgium on a free transfer.

After less than a year with Greek side PAOK, the 32-year-old 97-cap Japan international was released last month.

With a move to the Belgian top flight, Kagawa will have a chance to resurrect his career.

“Hello STVV supporters,” Kagawa said of the move on the club website.

“I’ve made a firm decision to come.”

“I want to contribute my football skills and experience to the team’s success.”

