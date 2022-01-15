Everton’s Benitez is ‘on the verge of being sacked,’ Chelsea’s ‘£33.3m Frenkie de Jong BID,’ and the latest Haaland news.

LIVE transfer news: Everton’s Benitez ‘on the verge of being sacked,’ Chelsea’s ‘£33.3m Frenkie de Jong BID,’ and the latest on Haaland.

Chelsea’s ‘£33.3 million Frenkie de Jong BID,’ Haaland update – latest LIVE transfer news: Benitez ‘on the verge of losing his job at Everton,’ Benitez ‘on the verge of losing his job at Everton,’ Benitez ‘on the verge of losing his job at Everton,’ Benitez ‘on the verge of losing his job at Everton,’

THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET HAS OPENED, and deals are being made across Europe!

Chelsea is reportedly considering a £33.3 million bid for Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona.

According to reports in Catalonia, the Catalans are demanding £50 million, but if youngster Nico Gonzalez and Gavi continue to impress, the price could drop to £41.75 million.

And the German ace is prepared to listen in on what could be a turning point in contract talks.

Both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are expected to join Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

We also have the latest, with Everton manager Rafa Benitez facing the sack following yet another defeat, this time to lowly Norwich.

The transfer window began on January 1 and will close on January 31 at 11 p.m.

Clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time, with the Premier League’s winter break falling in the final week.

The most up-to-date transfer news, gossip, and updates can be found here…

JOIN SUN VEGAS FOR A FREE £10 BONUS AND THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Ralf: It’s hard to find positives.

Ralf Rangnick admitted it was “extremely difficult” to find positives after Aston Villa’s 2-2 comeback denied two-goal Manchester United hero Bruno Fernandes victory.

Rangnick told Sky Sports, “I felt it was the best game since I came here.”

“We controlled the game for 30 minutes in the first half.”

“We’ve made some progress, but there are still some areas where we can improve.”

“The plan was to press them in the midfield, which we did exceptionally well in the first 30 minutes, as well as to control the ball, which were the positives.”

When you’re up 2-0, you need to defend better than we did in the last 15 minutes.

“We gave away too many balls in the last 15 minutes, we weren’t as compact as we had been, and we gave up two goals.”

In the final 15 minutes before halftime, we were not as willing to put in the effort.

“The second half was much better, and you must take the three points.”

It feels like a failure to be honest.”

Rafa’s job is about to be taken away from him.

Rafa Benitez, the manager of Everton, is on the verge of being fired following a dreadful 2-1 loss that dropped Norwich City to the Premier League’s bottom tier.

Farhad Moshiri, the owner, was said to be holding an emergency board meeting last night to discuss the Spaniard’s future.

And the situation has deteriorated to the point where…

In a nutshell, here’s what’s new at Infosurhoy.