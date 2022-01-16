LIVE transfer news: Chelsea considering a move for Perisic, Frenkie de Jong’s latest news, and Everton manager Rafa Benitez’s sacking – updates

LIVE transfer updates: Chelsea considering a move for Perisic, Frenkie de Jong’s latest news, and Everton’s Rafa Benitez sacked –

THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET IS NOW OPEN, and deals are being made all over Europe!

Chelsea is looking to make a big statement after reportedly making a £33.3 million bid for Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona.

According to reports in Catalonia, the Catalans are holding out for £50 million, but their asking price could drop to £41.75 million if youngster Nico Gonzalez and Gavi continue to impress.

And the Holland captain is ready to listen in on what could be a major contract breakthrough.

Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic is also a target for the Blues.

Real Madrid hopes to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

We also have the most recent news, with Everton manager Rafa Benitez being fired after yet another defeat, this time at lowly Norwich.

The transfer window began on January 1 and will end at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you will find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Tottenham needs Jess.

Clive Allen, a former Spurs player, has urged his former club to sign Jesse Lingard to help Harry Kane.

“He is a talented player,” Allen told talkSPORT. “At the moment, Spurs are looking for an injection.”

One, they require some ingenuity in the midfield.

“Harry Kane appears dissatisfied with the lack of opportunities that have been provided for him.

“A Lingard of Lingard’s caliber would be a fantastic addition.”

The most recent Vlahovic

According to reports, Arsenal has made a substantial new transfer bid for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker, 21, is set to leave Arsenal, and the Gunners are desperate to find a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal has reportedly made a new offer of £50 million plus Lucas Torreira, according to Corriere della Sera.

When a £58 million price tag was placed on the Serbian international, it was said to be game over for Arsenal.

Torreira’s inclusion in the deal, however, has reignited interest in the North London camp.

Torreira, 25, is on loan at Fiorentina and has quickly established himself as a key member of their midfield.

As a result, Arsenal is hoping to sign Vlahovic by teasing a swap deal involving the Uruguayan.

