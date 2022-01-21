LIVE transfer news: Chelsea ‘going all out’ for £54m De Ligt, Dortmund slam ‘bull****’ Haaland claims, and Dortmund slam ‘bull****’ Haaland claims.

THE JANUARY transfer window is open for business, and deals are being made all over Europe!

Chelsea is reportedly going all out to sign Matthijs de Light, a ball-playing centre-back for Juventus.

However, Andreas Christensen is likely to be pushed closer to the exit.

The Dane is said to be in talks with Barcelona about a summer free transfer.

Newcastle are also on the verge of completing the signing of Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

The Magpies could also sign Jesse Lingard, but Manchester United are demanding a £3.5 million loan fee.

Meanwhile, Dortmund’s CEO dismissed Erling Haaland’s claims that the club is pressuring him to make a quick decision about his future as “bull****.”

The transfer window opened on January 1 and will close at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you’ll find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Diego Carlos’s proposal was turned down.

Newcastle’s £25 million bid for Sevilla midfielder Diego Carlos has been rejected by the Andalusians, allowing Tottenham to enter the race to lure him away from Spain.

“Newcastle’s offer of around €30 million [£25 million] guaranteed has been turned down,” Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

“The Magpies are still pushing for Diego, and Sevilla wants him to stay, but the deal isn’t done yet.”

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are in a bidding war with Newcastle for Carlos’ signature.

The rumor about Haaland has been debunked.

Borussia Dortmund has slammed claims that they have given Erling Haaland a transfer deadline as ‘bull***t.’

“That one or the other medium writes that BVB would certainly give him an ultimatum, which is total bull****,” Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told ARD.

“It clearly bothered Erling, but we can’t change that.”

That’s something we also told him.”

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs linked with Haaland.

Catalan strategy proposed by An

Andreas Christensen, a Chelsea midfielder, is in advanced talks with Barcelona about a free transfer before his contract runs out in June.

Christensen recently joined the KIN agency, which Lionel Messi’s older brother Rodrigo owns.

According to Sport, the centre-back and his representatives have been in talks with Barca for quite some time.

As they look to bolster their back line, the Blaugrana are very interested in the Danish international.

Tottenham are planning a double swoop.

Tottenham Hotspur is ready to back Antonio Conte…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.