LIVE transfer news: Chelsea lead the race for Tchouameni, Martial agrees to a Juventus loan, and Eriksen is in talks with Brentford.

THE TRANSFER MARKET IS OPEN IN JANUARY, and deals are being made all over Europe!

In the race to sign Monaco wonderkid Aurelien Tchouameni, Chelsea is said to be leading Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial, a former Monaco star, is set to leave United.

The striker is said to be unwilling to join any Premier League club, despite reports that he has agreed to a loan with Juventus.

Christian Eriksen, in an unexpected turn of events, is a January target for Brentford.

Real Madrid are confident of landing both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window.

The transfer window began on January 1 and will end at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

Here you will find the most recent transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Arsenal has received a boost in the David transfer.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Lyon’s Jonathan David has been aided by the fact that he is expected to leave in the summer.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, this is the case.

“In the summer,” he predicted, “Jonathan David will be one of the big names on the market.”

“He won’t be leaving Lille in January; the plan is for him to finish the season in Ligue 1.”

“Arsenal has been mentioned as a potential suitor, but nothing has progressed yet.”

“This is an open and long race.”

Newcastle United and Everton are both interested in Hazard.

Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid nightmare could be over this month, with the club reportedly willing to ‘listen to offers’ for the 31-year-old.

Hazard has struggled at Real Madrid since joining for a reported £130 million from Chelsea in July 2019.

And, according to Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid are happy to let Hazard leave in January.

Due to his high wage demands, they say a move this month is ‘not easy.’

Belgium’s international earns £9.2 million a year, or more than £175,000 per week.

Although the Premier League’s Newcastle and Everton are rumored to be interested, no firm offer has been made.

Martial is expected to join Juventus on loan.

Anthony Martial, who has been linked with a move away from Manchester United, has reportedly agreed to join Serie A giants Juventus.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford, and interim manager Ralf Rangnick has accused him of asking to be left out of United’s matchday squad against Aston Villa.

Martial Arts,…

