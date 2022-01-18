LIVE transfer news: Chelsea leads the race for Tchouameni, Erling Haaland’s latest news, and Christensen’s departure from the Blues – updates

Chelsea leads the race for Tchouameni, Erling Haaland is the latest transfer news, and Christensen is leaving the Blues – live updates

THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET HAS OPENED, and deals are being made all over Europe!

Chelsea is also said to be ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Monaco wonderkid Aurelien Tchouameni.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial, a former Monaco player, is set to leave United.

The striker is said to be unwilling to join any Premier League club, despite reports that he has agreed to a loan to Juventus.

Christian Eriksen is a January target for Brentford, according to a shocking development.

Real Madrid hopes to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and closes at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Lampt’s light

Tariq Lamptey demonstrated his blistering pace by leaving three Chelsea defenders for dead.

Lamptey’s performance against his former club on Tuesday prompted Chelsea supporters to call for his re-signing.

Lamptey swooped in to cleanly win the ball off Callum Hudson-Odoi as Chelsea attacked the Brighton penalty area.

Three Chelsea players then blocked his exit.

Lamptey, on the other hand, zipped through the trio with a shrug of the shoulder and a burst of speed to launch a counterattack.

A three-on-three situation was created, and the ace found a teammate.

Brighton, on the other hand, failed to make the most of their chance, and Chelsea quickly regained possession.

Lamptey’s effort, on the other hand, did not go unnoticed by Blues fans who were still angry about his release.

AFCON stars are sorely missed by Premier League clubs.

Edouard Mendy and Sadio Mane of the Premier League have been granted an extension to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal qualified for the knockout rounds, so Chelsea and Liverpool will be without two key players for the time being.

Senegal was held to a 0-0 draw by Malawi on Tuesday, and both of them played the full 90 minutes.

By a single point, they clinched first place in Group B.

The stars of Senegal now await their fate in the next round.

Naby Keita will also be unavailable for Liverpool.

Despite losing 2-1 to Zimbabwe, his Guinea team finished second in the group.

Modern football has’sadened’ Benzema.

Karim Benzema has slammed modern soccer…

