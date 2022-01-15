LIVE transfer news: Chelsea’s ‘£33.3 million Frenkie de Jong BID,’ Erling Haaland updates, Wood JOINS Newcastle – all the latest.

LIVE transfer updates: Chelsea’s ‘£33.3 million Frenkie de Jong BID,’ Erling Haaland updates, Wood JOINS Newcastle –

THE JANUARY TRANSFER WINTER MARKET IS OPEN, and deals are being made all over Europe!

After reportedly making a £33.3 million bid for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, Chelsea are looking to make a big statement.

According to reports in Catalonia, the Catalans are holding out for £50 million, but that price could drop to £41.75 million if youngster Nico Gonzalez and Gavi continue to impress.

And the Germany ace is ready to listen in on what could be a watershed moment in contract negotiations.

Real Madrid hopes to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and closes at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you will find the most recent transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Serie A is switched on by Nani.

Nani, a former Manchester United player, has joined Venezia on a free transfer.

According to the Mail, the winger has agreed to an 18-month contract with the Serie A strugglers.

Prior to his move to Italy, the 35-year-old was a free agent after being released by Orlando in November.

Vlahovic is on Arsenal’s radar.

According to reports, Arsenal have made a bid for Dusan Vlahovic, with Fiorentina willing to sell the striker.

According to La Repubblica, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso is willing to let Vlahovic go for £58 million.

Fiorentina has made a sharp U-turn after being hopeful that their striker would sign a new contract.

Derby County will be playing in the Premier League.

The EFL has threatened to relegate Wayne Rooney’s Derby County if they do not show they have sufficient funds to finish the season.

When the order was given to have funds in place by midday on February 1, heated exchanges between League officials and the club’s administrators reached a new high.

Derby must either find a bidder willing to put up enough money to cover the season or sell some of their few remaining players in order to meet the High Roon deadline.

If the EFL is not satisfied, the Rams’ ‘golden share’ could be suspended, putting them out of the Championship and removing their results.

After administrators Quantuma were unable to reach an agreement with the EFL to handle the claims of Middlesbrough and Wycombe in the future, this heavyweight threat arose.

