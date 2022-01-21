LIVE transfer news: Christensen is in talks with Barcelona over a free transfer, while Newcastle is closing in on Lingard and Diego Carlos.

Christensen is in free transfer talks with Barcelona, while Newcastle is closing in on Lingard and Diego Carlos.

THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET HAS OPENED, and deals are being made all over Europe!

In the race for Monaco wonderkid Aurelien Tchouameni, Chelsea is said to be ahead of Manchester United.

Andreas Christensen, on the other hand, could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

According to reports, the Dane is in talks with Barcelona about a summer free transfer.

Newcastle is also closing in on the signing of Diego Carlos, a key defender from Sevilla.

Man United want a £3.5 million loan fee for Jesse Lingard, which the Magpies could pay.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and closes at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you’ll find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Paul Pogba is undecided about his future.

Paul Pogba, the star midfielder for Manchester United, is undecided about his future as his contract expires in June.

According to 90 Minutes, Pogba has yet to clarify his next career move to United or any of his suitors.

The Red Devils are still hoping to sign their midfielder to a new contract before June.

Real Madrid, PSG, and Juventus, on the other hand, continue to monitor the France international.

Bakker is being pursued by Newcastle United.

Newcastle is reportedly in talks to sign Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to the Daily Mail, manager Eddie Howe is closing in on a deal for Bakker, who only moved to the Bundesliga six months ago.

Last summer, Leverkusen paid £8.5 million to sign the full-back from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Magpies are willing to pay a high price for the highly rated Dutch star.

Rangnick discusses Ronaldo’s replacement.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s interim manager, explained why Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted against Brentford.

“Ronaldo said, ‘Why me, why did you take me off?’ I told him I had to make the decision for the team, for the club,” Rangnick said.

“Perhaps when he is a coach in a few years, he will understand.”

I wasn’t expecting him to hug me after he was substituted.

“I understand how goal-scoring players think and act, but I have to make decisions that benefit the team.”

Cristiano is someone with whom I have no issues.

“I told him we were up 2-0 and that we needed to learn from…

