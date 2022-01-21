LIVE transfer news: De Ligt joins Chelsea for £54 million, Haaland joins Real Madrid, and Lingard joins Manchester United.

LIVE transfer updates: De Ligt joins Chelsea for £54 million, Haaland joins Real Madrid, and Lingard joins Manchester United.

THE JANUARY transfer window is open for business, and deals are being made all over Europe!

Chelsea is reportedly going all out to sign Matthijs de Light, a ball-playing centre-back for Juventus.

Andreas Christensen, on the other hand, is likely to be pushed closer to the exit.

The Dane is said to be in talks with Barcelona about a summer free transfer.

Newcastle are also on the verge of completing the signing of Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

The Magpies could also sign Jesse Lingard, but Manchester United are demanding a £3.5 million loan fee.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

The transfer window began on January 1 and will end at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you will find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

What a target!

After breaking the deadlock away at Watford, Josh Sargent scored one of the Premier League’s best goals this season.

The 21-year-old Norwich striker opened the scoring in the 51st minute, his first goal in the Premier League since joining last summer.

After play was restarted after the lights went out at Vicarage Road, he doubled his tally with a header 20 minutes later.

But it was his first goal, which he scored with an emphatic running scorpion kick, that put him in the running for Goal of the Year.

“This is OUT OF THIS WORLD!” exclaims the speaker.

Norwich City take the lead thanks to Josh Sargent’s incredible finish! pic.twitter.comA9cKnPOKbS

Floodlight shambles at Watford and Norwich

The match between Watford and Norwich was called off due to a power outage.

Even though visibility was not affected, referee Mike Dean decided it was unsafe to continue because the floodlights in each corner of Vicarage Road began to dim.

After a ten-minute delay, Dean checked with the two managers and captains to see if they were willing to continue, which they were.

Claudio Ranieri may have regretted his decision when Josh Seargent scored his second goal of the game moments later to give Norwich a 2-0 lead.

“It’s absolutely fine,” Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game.

Is it the referee who decides they can’t continue in this light? They can play, just get on with it.”

Gary Neville, a fellow pundit, concurred.

Lukaku is still on the pitch…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.