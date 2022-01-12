LIVE transfer news: Newcastle target Haidara, Adama Traore UPDATE, Coutinho signs for Villa, Chelsea ‘in the market’

LIVE transfer news: Newcastle target Haidara, Adama Traore UPDATE, Coutinho completes Villa transfer, Chelsea ‘in the market’

THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET IS OPEN, and transactions are taking place all over Europe.

Tottenham are expected to seal the deal for Wolves’ Adama Traore.

Meanwhile, Newcastle is set to complete a deal for Chris Wood, a Kiwi striker who has joined relegation rivals Burnley.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Porto’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz for £60 million, according to SunSport.

The Reds are also interested in Barcelona’s wonderkid Gavi, and are willing to pay him 50 TIMES his current salary.

Philippe Coutinho has returned to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

A loan offer from Aston Villa has been accepted by Barcelona, bringing the former Liverpool star back to England.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, is a summer target for Real Madrid, who are confident of landing both him and Kylian Mbappe.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and closes at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break occurring during the final week of the window.

Here you will find the most recent transfer news, gossip, and updates…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Tanguy Domb-hell is a fictional character created by Tanguy Domb-hell

Tottenham fans were overjoyed when Tanguy Ndombele was dropped from their squad for tonight’s match against Chelsea.

After a lackluster performance in Sunday’s FA Cup win over Morecambe, the wantaway midfielder was booed off the field.

And Antonio Conte heeded the boos by leaving Ndombele out of the Carabao Cup match squad on Wednesday.

When Tottenham revealed their starting XI and bench, the playmaker was nowhere to be found.

Ndombele’s future in London is uncertain, less than three years after a £55 million transfer from Lyon.

Conte’s supporters, however, backed him up on Twitter, with many applauding the manager’s bold decision.

“With Ndombele out of the lineup, we’re about to reclaim control of the midfield,” one said.

O’Riley is up for grabs by the Rovers.

In order to sign Matt O’Riley from MK Dons, Blackburn are getting creative.

A number of clubs both at home and abroad are interested in signing the talented 21-year-old midfielder.

Rovers are keen, but can’t afford the £1.7 million, so they’re looking for other ways to fund the deal.

This could entail involving a player in the transaction.

Or reaching an agreement on the sell-on fee they are owed after MK sold goalkeeper Andrew Fisher to Swansea City, who are also keen on O’Riley.

With seven goals this season, ex-Fulham kid O’Riley has caught the eye, including the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.