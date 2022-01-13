LIVE transfer news: Rudiger is open to a Chelsea offer, Haaland’s latest news, and Wood’s arrival at Newcastle – updates

THE JANUARY TRANSFER WINTER MARKET IS OPEN, and deals are being made all over Europe!

Chelsea is preparing a new bid to keep Antonio Rudiger.

And the star defender is willing to listen in what could be a watershed moment in contract negotiations.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, is a summer target for Real Madrid, who are confident of landing both him and Kylian Mbappe.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and will close at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break occurring during the final week of the window.

Here you will find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Ron has the Red Devils on edge.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United’s stars are terrified of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is attempting to kick-start the team’s season.

The no-nonsense Ronaldo has been taken aback by the club’s culture and the attitude of some of his teammates, predicting a “nightmare” season unless things change.

“If you don’t want my help, do your job,” he said to United’s young stars.

During his first spell at Old Trafford, the Portuguese superstar and five-time Ballon d’Or winner, 36, was surrounded by the likes of Roy Keane and the Class of ’92, and grew up in a tough environment.

Now that he’s returned, he’s attempting to assume the role of senior player, but he’s finding that he’s not being heard.

In fact, he intimidates a lot of players, especially on the pitch.

Some players, according to SunSport, are even afraid of making a mistake or failing to pass to him because of the potential repercussions.

Ronaldo used to take part in some intensely competitive training sessions, which legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson had to call a halt to in case anyone got hurt.

Liverpool drew 0-0 with Arsenal in the Premier League.

Takumi Minamino squandered a golden opportunity to give Liverpool a first-leg lead over Arsenal’s ten-man squad in this draw.

After Granit Zhaka’s straight red card in the 24th minute, Arsenal’s defense was excellent.

In the 89th minute, Minamino scored from eight yards out to win the game.

Will Zak suffice?

Denis Zakaria, who has been linked with Manchester United, could be available for as little as £5 million.

If they bid for the Borussia Monchengladbach holding midfielder, they will face competition from a number of other clubs, including Arsenal, according to reports.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager of Old Trafford, is a huge fan of the 25-year-old Swiss international.

But for the time being, it…

